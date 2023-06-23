New infosec products of the week: June 23, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cymulate, Edgescan, ESET, iStorage, and Netskope.

iStorage launches datAshur PRO+C with Type-C USB interface

iStorage’s new datAshur PRO+C is a user-friendly USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Type-C flash drive. It employs PIN protection and hardware encryption to safeguard data to military-grade standards. Available in various capacities ranging from 32GB to 512GB, this device is also offered with a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter to ensure users are able to keep pace with the evolving USB interfaces.

ESET PROTECT Elite defends users against ransomware and zero-day threats

ESET PROTECT Elite delivers enterprises, SMBs, and channel partners with enterprise-grade XDR for increased visibility and threat-hunting capabilities. The comprehensive offering combines multilayered endpoint protection with multi-factor authentication, server security, advanced threat defense, full disk encryption, mail security and cloud application protection.

Cymulate Exposure Analytics provides users with an attacker’s view of their cyber resilience

Rather than simply prioritizing based on CVSS scores, Cymulate Exposure Analytics provides a security data fabric for contextualized vulnerability prioritization, which correlates vulnerability findings with business context and security control effectiveness.

Edgescan EASM allows organizations to secure their critical assets and applications

The Edgescan EASM solution solves the lack of visibility and slow remediation response challenges presented by legacy tools and manual processes. Integrated with Edgescan Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) and Risk-based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) capabilities, EASM provides complete visibility and assessment across multi-cloud and on-premises infrastructures.

Netskope Intelligent SSE helps enterprises securely manage employee use of generative AI apps

Netskope has released a comprehensive data protection solution to help enterprises securely manage employee use of ChatGPT and other generative AI applications, such as Google Bard and Jasper. As part of its Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) platform, Netskope enables safe usage of generative AI thanks to patented data protection techniques.