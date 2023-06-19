ESET PROTECT Elite protects users against ransomware and zero-day threats

ESET expanded its unified cybersecurity platform, ESET PROTECT, with a new subscription tier for businesses requiring all-in-one prevention, detection and response.

Available immediately, ESET PROTECT Elite delivers enterprises, small and midsize businesses (SMBs), and channel partners with enterprise-grade XDR for increased visibility and threat-hunting capabilities.

The comprehensive offering combines multilayered endpoint protection with multi-factor authentication, server security, advanced threat defense, full disk encryption, mail security and cloud application protection.

Leveraging ESET’s 30 years of cutting-edge malware identification and incident response expertise, ESET PROTECT Elite protects against ransomware and zero-day threats by pairing ESET’s human expertise with proprietary cloud-based sandboxing to provide a powerful, isolated test environment.

For organizations that struggle with security resources and require full-time threat monitoring and threat hunting – including digital forensics, root cause analysis, and remediation advice – ESET PROTECT Elite is available as part of the company’s world-class ESET PROTECT MDR solution.

Also announced, ESET has partnered with OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions, to bring integrated vulnerability and patch management into the ESET PROTECT Platform.

ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management has been added to ESET PROTECT Complete and ESET PROTECT Elite to better safeguard enterprises, SMBs and the managed service providers (MSPs) who protect them against a constantly evolving threat landscape.

“These strategic investments in ESET PROTECT Elite and ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management arm our channel partners with a modern competitive cybersecurity portfolio reflecting customer needs and addressing future digital security challenges,” commented Ryan Grant, VP of sales, North America.

“As businesses lack resources and turn to MSPs, Vulnerability and Patch Management combined with ESET PROTECT enables MSP partners to centralize and automate multiple IT security and management tasks. Through it, they can maintain an up-to-date inventory of their clients and close any infrastructure blind spots that might have existed previously,” added Grant.

ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management provides automatic and manual patching options for thousands of popular applications, such as Adobe Acrobat, Mozilla Firefox, and Zoom Client, for over 35,000 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs).

With centralized management from the ESET PROTECT Cloud console, organizations can easily assess security threats and manage patches across the entire network, ensuring timely detection and remediation of the latest zero-day vulnerabilities. Multitenancy functionality enables organizations to enjoy full visibility over the entire network, yet be focused on a dedicated area.

Vulnerabilities can be filtered and prioritized based on exposure score and severity using fully customizable vulnerability exception settings – with the option to schedule lower priority patches during off-peak times to avoid disruption.

“Due to the inefficiencies of legacy solutions, businesses of all sizes are increasingly finding it difficult to detect and patch vulnerabilities promptly to keep ahead of increasingly sophisticated threat actors,” said Grant. “The customizable patching policies in ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management give businesses and MSPs flexibility and control so that their endpoints can be optimally patched promptly. This helps them minimize the risk of attack and ensures they can adhere to increasingly stringent cybersecurity insurance or regulatory requirements, plus meet the standard required for various ISO certifications.”

“We’re excited about this new step in our longstanding partnership with ESET. They’ve demonstrated consistent leadership in delivering best-of-breed security to the SMB market. Our endpoint technology helps protect over 150 million endpoints worldwide through our enterprise partners. ESET is a perfect partner to leverage our technology in the SMB market” commented Chad Loeven, OPSWAT’s VP of Business Development.

ESET’s unified cybersecurity platform, ESET PROTECT, is a single-pane-of-glass console – available via the cloud and on prem – that provides centralized visibility, management, and insight. The ESET PROTECT platform integrates balanced breach prevention, detection and response capabilities with the company’s managed and professional services and threat intelligence. It is multi-platform, simple, modular, adaptable, and continuously innovated.

With the launch of ESET PROTECT Elite, there are now five subscription tiers to the ESET PROTECT Platform. The tiers expand on each other, starting with the ESET PROTECT console, modern endpoint protection and server security in ESET PROTECT Entry and expanding up to ESET PROTECT Elite and ESET PROTECT MDR for businesses with more sophisticated cybersecurity requirements.

ESET PROTECT Entry – a competitive solution that provides modern multilayered endpoint protection with strong machine learning, easy-to-use management, software firewall, antispam and web content filtering.

ESET PROTECT Advanced – builds on ESET PROTECT Entry including full disk encryption and cloud sandboxing to protect against ransomware and zero-day threats.

ESET PROTECT Complete – adds to ESET PROTECT Advanced to form one of ESET’s top offerings. This tier includes ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management** and complete protection for endpoints, cloud applications and email – considered the number one threat vector.

New ESET PROTECT Elite – This new all-in-one tier combines the capabilities of ESET PROTECT Complete with ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management, ESET’s native extended detection and response (XDR) capability, plus robust multifactor authentication.

ESET PROTECT MDR – an enterprise-grade solution that provides complete cyber risk management, robust threat hunting, and world-class ESET expertise on call, available 24/7. ESET PROTECT MDR combines the capabilities of the ESET PROTECT Elite tier with ESET managed security and professional services.