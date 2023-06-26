5 free online cybersecurity courses you should check out

Cryptography

In this course, you’ll learn how to protect information to ensure its integrity, confidentiality, authenticity, and non-repudiation.

You will develop a basic understanding of cryptographic concepts and how to apply them, implement secure protocols, key management concepts, critical administration and validation, and Public Key Infrastructure.

Networks and Communications Security

In this course, you will learn about the network structure, data transmission methods, transport formats, and the security measures used to maintain integrity, availability, authentication, and confidentiality of the information being transmitted. Concepts for both public and private communication networks will be discussed.

Course objectives:

1. Describe network-related security issues

2. Identify protective measures for telecommunication technologies

3. Define processes for controlling network access

4. Identify processes for managing LAN-based security

5. Describe procedures for operating and configuring networked-based security devices

6. Define procedures to implement and operate wireless technologies

Security Awareness Training

This course is a complete foundational security awareness training program that covers a wide array of topics for nearly every type of end-user and learner level. The content is designed to allow organizations to be able to provide a comprehensive training program to help them protect their information assets against threats.

This training lasts approximately 2 hours, was designed to be engaging, and is based on real scenarios staff may face. The training is modular and must not be completed in one sitting.

Security Operations and Administration

This course addresses basic security concepts and the application of those concepts in the day to day operation and administration of enterprise computer systems and the information that they host. Ethical considerations in general, and the (ISC)² Code of Ethics in particular, provide the backdrop for any discussion of information security and SSCP candidates will be tested on both. Information security professionals often find themselves in positions of trust and must be beyond reproach in every way.

Several core information security principles stand above all others and this domain covers these principles in some depth. The CIA triad of confidentiality, integrity and availability forms the basis for almost everything that we do in information security and the SSCP candidate must not only fully understand these principles but be able to apply them in all situations. additional security concepts covered in this domain include privacy, least privilege, non-repudiation and the separation of duties.

Systems and Application Security

In this course, you will gain an understanding of computer code that can be described as harmful or malicious. Both technical and non-technical attacks will be discussed. You will learn how an organization can protect itself from these attacks. You will learn concepts in endpoint device security, cloud infrastructure security, securing big data systems, and securing virtual environments.

Course objectives:

1. Identify malicious code activity

2. Describe malicious code and the various countermeasures

3. Describe the processes for operating endpoint device security

4. Define mobile device management processes

5. Describe the process for configuring cloud security

6. Explain the process for securing big data systems

7. Summarize the process for securing virtual environments