Dig Security adds OCR capabilities to detect sensitive customer data in image files

Dig Security announced it has added support for Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to the Dig Data Security Platform.

Dig can now detect sensitive customer data in image files, such as passports and driver’s licenses, that are stored in multi-cloud environments. OCR capabilities are critical as enterprises increasingly collect and store data in image files, and unless they can map all the sensitive data, it remains open to mass exposure.

This platform enhancement bolsters Dig’s position in the market, as Dig now provides the only DSPM platform with critical OCR capabilities.

The acceleration of digital transformation during the Covid-19 pandemic created a massive number of scanned documents in public cloud environments. With the wide adoption of digital IDs, sensitive data is stored in digital formats now more than ever.

The new OCR capabilities enable Dig customers to identify sensitive data hidden in image files and move it to a secure environment. In one user’s environment – a company that validates customers via a driver’s license or passport – Dig found that the number of images containing Personal Identifiable Information (PII) was as high as the total number of customers. Dig found 80K images in one bucket.

“Today’s enterprises need OCR capabilities – they cannot rely on discovery and classification of text files alone,” said Dan Benjamin, CEO of Dig Security. “There is an overwhelming amount of sensitive data in image files, and data left unprotected and unmonitored increases the risk of data exfiltration and breaches. We are proud to offer the industry’s only DSPM platform with OCR, providing our customers with holistic data security.”

The Dig Data Security Platform combines DSPM, data loss prevention (DLP), and data detection and response (DDR) capabilities into a single platform. Dig enables enterprise cloud and security teams to produce immediate insights using its agentless cloud native solution that delivers a short setup time, zero maintenance, and comprehensive, automated response at scale.