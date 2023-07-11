Netskope collaborates with Wipro to help users protect sensitive data

Netskope announced a new partnership with Wipro to deliver cloud-native Managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Managed Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) services to Wipro’s extensive global enterprise client portfolio.

“As the global work environment transforms, our Security Cloud platform continues to serve as a critical component for remote workforces, and we are well-positioned to continue to support enterprises as their security needs evolve,” said Dave Rogers, SVP of Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Netskope.

“By pairing Wipro’s deep cybersecurity managed services expertise with Netskope’s advanced, full-stack SASE platform, this partnership will build on our shared goal of providing customers an efficient and robust integrated managed cloud security offering to secure and accelerate their digital transformation projects,” added Rogers.

Wipro provides end-to-end transformative cybersecurity solutions. Wipro CyberTransform delivers cyber resilience to clients through an integrated suite of business-aligned strategy-first cybersecurity advisory and implementation services. Wipro CyberShield offers proactive, on-demand cyber defense and comprehensive managed security services.

“Wipro and Netskope support many Fortune 2000 companies that have successfully navigated significant digital transformation journeys,” said Tony Buffomante, SVP and Global Head of Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro Limited. “As our clients move forward, they understand the need to have a strong cloud-based security posture that’s smart enough to protect data, applications and users no matter where they are located. That’s now possible through this new partnership with Netskope, which extends Wipro CyberTransform and Wipro CyberShield capabilities.”

Managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) powered by Netskope delivers security services to protect employees and applications in the cloud as well as existing on-premises applications and infrastructure. The solution helps users:

Eliminate blind spots across thousands of cloud services (SaaS and IaaS) and millions of websites

Secure managed cloud services like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and AWS, as well as unmanaged cloud services, without the need for blocking

Guard sensitive data with award-winning data loss prevention (DLP), including pre-defined profiles for compliance

Stop elusive cloud threats with anti-malware, sandboxing, machine learning (ML) analysis, Cloud Threat Exchange for IOC sharing, plus behavior analytics or targeted remote browser isolation (RBI)

The managed SASE package offers clients unparalleled service coverage, performance and resilience, by leveraging Wipro’s strategy-first design and Netskope’s NewEdge Network, the world’s largest, highest-performing security private cloud.

Access to key enterprise applications and data must be controlled no matter where the resources are located. Wipro’s Managed Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) powered by Netskope allows users to retire legacy connections and gain direct access to applications based on user identity and behavioral context, providing: