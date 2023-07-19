Perle Systems enhances edge computing capabilities with OCI Container support

Perle Systems launched Native OCI Container Support, based on the popular Docker platform, in Perle IRG Routers.

Introducing this new feature in Firmware version 7.2.G1 will empower customers to optimize edge computing processing capabilities by deploying lightweight applications tailored to suit unique or evolving use cases with low latency and real-time responsiveness.

“Perle has always been committed to providing our customers with the most advanced tools to enhance their network and IoT infrastructure,” said John Feeney, COO of Perle Systems. “Our native support for OCI Containers enhances edge computing capabilities, enabling users to run applications closer to the source, resulting in improved performance, scalability, and security.”

Perle’s OCI Container support is included with the purchase of an IRG Router. Users can fully access the feature without purchasing a license or subscribing to an annual cloud-based service plan. Users will achieve a more reliable network connection by processing data locally to ensure low-latency communication between IoT devices. The decreased WAN traffic will also relieve the burden on other computing resources while adhering to corporate security guidelines and lowering the overall cost of ownership.

By following the standard set by Docker, Perle’s OCI Containers enable developers to package and distribute applications more efficiently. These containers are lightweight and require minimal resources, making them ideal for embedded software products like IRG Routers. And the deployed custom applications can run tasks and perform intelligent actions without obstructing the core functionality of the router. This allows for complete integration between the IRG Router and the overall solution.

Perle’s open standard approach enables users to leverage cellular networking and edge computing to create complete solutions that improve application performance, scalability, security, and resilience while simplifying network management and reducing operational complexity.

Perle IRG Routers can run multiple OCI containers concurrently and supports public and private container registries such as Docker Hub, Amazon ECR, Opencontainers, GitHub, BuildKit, Podman, and Buildah.