Island appoints Steve Tchejeyan as President

Island announced the addition of Steve Tchejeyan to its executive team as President.

Tchejeyan brings decades of executive leadership experience driving successful business strategies and growth initiatives for some of the world’s leading technology and cybersecurity companies. He is tasked with driving scale across the business to meet burgeoning demand for the company’s award-winning, market-leading Enterprise Browser.

Prior to joining Island, Tchejeyan was Chief Revenue Officer for Forescout Technologies. With over two decades in cybersecurity, he has held several sales and executive leadership positions with technology leaders including Symantec, Blue Coat Systems, Intel Security and Cisco.

“Expanding Island’s leadership bench is important to ensure we meet the tremendous demand for our innovative Enterprise Browser, as companies in every sector and industry seek new approaches to securing and enabling workers in today’s radically transformed workplace,” said Mike Fey, CEO at Island. “Steve is one of the top GTM executives in software and will be joining a great team he is familiar with, bringing additional expertise and energy as we look to scale globally.”

“Island’s Enterprise Browser is rapidly distinguishing itself as a game-changing enterprise work solution, capturing the imaginations of CISOs and CIOs alike for its unique ability to boost productivity while enabling seamless enterprise controls and security,” said Tchejeyan. “I’m excited to bring my extensive, cross-sector technology and business experience to the Island team to further fuel growth.”

Tchejeyan’s appointment comes on the heels of several industry-first innovations from Island, including enterprise-grade Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities across popular generative AI applications; the first password manager natively built into an enterprise browser; and the industry’s most comprehensive built-in self-protection capabilities.