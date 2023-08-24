Talon unveils digital experience capabilities, equipping IT teams with advanced metrics

Talon Cyber Security has released new digital experience capabilities available in the Talon Enterprise Browser. The capabilities arm IT teams with advanced metrics on device, application, and network performance to ensure that issues can be proactively resolved, and employees have consistent user experiences that power productivity.

“In today’s work-from-anywhere world, it is mission critical that security tools do not negatively impact the user experiences that workforces expect,” said Ohad Bobrov, CTO, Talon Cyber Security.

“By baking digital experience capabilities into our Enterprise Browser, we provide customers with the actionable insights necessary to ensure that browsing experiences are consistent, and that any potential problems can be remediated before they become roadblocks that disrupt the business,” Bobrov continued.

With the new digital experience capabilities, the Talon Enterprise Browser collects and visualizes data on granular end-user experience metrics, such as page load times, CPU and RAM usage, idle times, and more. The Talon Enterprise Browser combines visibility from endpoint activities, network performance, SaaS application utilization, and security enforcement outcomes to deliver actionable insights.

Specific features and benefits provided to customers include: