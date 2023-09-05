6 free resources for getting started in cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is not just a career field on the rise – it’s a calling that’s increasingly vital to the infrastructure of our world. But stepping into the universe of threat vectors and intrusion detection systems might sound like a journey for the tech elite. The reality, however, is far more inclusive. Multiple avenues and entry points into the field cater to diverse skills and experiences.

Jobs in cybersecurity aren’t merely tech-centric roles but multidimensional positions that require a unique blend of instincts, attention to detail, and exceptional communication and problem-solving skills.

Cybersecurity resembles fields like healthcare, exhibiting numerous avenues for specialization and expertise. It offers an expansive landscape for career growth across all industry sectors. Here are some excellent free resources for getting started in cybersecurity.

CyberSeek

To help close the cybersecurity skills gap, CyberSeek provides detailed, actionable data about supply and demand in the cybersecurity job market. You can discover how in-demand cybersecurity jobs are in your community, what roles you can target to start your career in cybersecurity, and then some.

Federal Virtual Training Environment

The Federal Virtual Training Environment (FedVTE) provides many courses free of charge and without login requirements. It covers topics like cloud security, ransomware, cyber risk management, cyber intelligence, and more.

Hacksplaining

This website provides simple explanations for a variety of vulnerabilities. If you want to work in cybersecurity, learning about clickjacking, password management, malvertising, email spoofing, and so on is a good idea.

PBS Cybersecurity Lab

In the Cybersecurity Lab, you’ll defend a company that is the target of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks. Your task is to strengthen your cyber defenses and thwart the attackers by completing cybersecurity challenges. You’ll crack passwords, craft code, and defeat attackers.

The Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity (NICE Framework)

The NICE Framework offers a rundown of roles in the cybersecurity field, along with the necessary understanding, competencies and capacities required for candidates to perform their job duties effectively.

The NICE Framework is comprised of the following components:

Categories (7) – A high-level grouping of common cybersecurity functions

Specialty Areas (33) – Distinct areas of cybersecurity work

Work Roles (52) – The most detailed groupings of cybersecurity work comprised of specific knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) required to perform tasks in a Work Role

W3Schools introductory course in cybersecurity

This free course serves as a primer for the many different domains of cybersecurity. It covers cybercrime, networking basics, firewalls, port scanning, network attacks, Wi-Fi attacks, and much more.

