Reflectiz offers remote solution to battle Magecart attacks

Reflectiz, a cybersecurity company specializing in continuous web threat management, offers a remote solution to battle Magecart web-skimming attacks, a cyberattack involving injecting malicious code into the checkout pages.

As the holiday season approaches, online retailers face the challenge of protecting their websites against the growing threat of malicious attacks. However, they struggle to add new security layers due to restrictions on modifying their website code to avoid impacting website performance during the peak shopping season.

Reflectiz ensures readiness for Magecart attacks. This is made possible by an external, non-intrusive solution, requiring no code implementation or IT resources. Your website(s) will be fully protected within days.

The solution automatically detects third-party code changes, keylogging, and communication with malicious domains to prevent Magecart attacks. It overcomes malware obfuscation techniques, lets you track changes, prioritize issues, and implement alerts according to their severity level, empowering you to act before the damage is done.

Reflectiz does not affect website performance. It has no impact on your IT resources, and it does not require any installation. It begins protecting your web assets within days, ensuring continuous monitoring of all crucial and sensitive web pages, not just checkout pages.

“Reflectiz understands the challenges online retailers during this busy time of the year. In fact, in 2023, Reflectiz detected Magecart attacks on more than 150 websites, and the count is still rising. Our advanced technology enables the automatic detection of sophisticated threats throughout your entire online environment, all with quick and easy external implementation. You will be up and running within days,” said Ysrael Gurt, CTO, Reflectiz.