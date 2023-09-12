17 free AWS cybersecurity courses you can take right now

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the most extensive and widely-used cloud platform in the world, providing more than 200 services through global data centers. It serves millions of clients, ranging from startups to major corporations and government organizations.

AWS has a core infrastructure that meets the stringent security needs of entities like the military, international banks, and other organizations handling sensitive information. AWS complies with 143 security standards and certifications, and all 117 of its customer data-storing services include encryption capabilities.

Here’s a collection of free AWS cybersecurity courses you can use to elevate your knowledge about the platform.

AWS Security Fundamentals

120 minutes

In this self-paced course, you will learn fundamental AWS cloud cybersecurity concepts, including AWS access control, data encryption methods, and how network access to your AWS infrastructure can be secured. You’ll learn about your security responsibility in the AWS cloud and the different security-oriented services available.

Getting Started with AWS Security Hub

60 minutes

AWS Security Hub is a cloud security posture management service to perform security best practice checks, aggregate alerts, and automate remediation. This digital course lets you explore architecture, key features, pricing, and use cases.

AWS Security Best Practices: Computing

120 minutes

This course focuses on understanding and implementing AWS security best practices for compute with a deep dive on compute security.

AWS Security Best Practices: Network Infrastructure

90 minutes

This course focuses on understanding and implementing AWS cybersecurity best practices regarding network infrastructure with a deep dive into securing network infrastructure.

AWS Security Best Practices: Monitoring and Alerting

120 minutes

This course focuses on understanding and implementing AWS cybersecurity best practices for monitoring and alerting. It provides information on logging network, user, and API traffic, log analytics and auditing your AWS environment.

AWS Backup Primer

70 minutes

This course introduces you to the concepts and technologies within AWS Backup, so that you can quickly begin using AWS Backup in your environment. This course discusses the features, benefits, use cases, and key elements of AWS Backup, focusing on AWS service integrations. You then examine pricing and pricing options per AWS service. Finally, you learn to monitor and audit your AWS Backup implementation using AWS Backup Audit.

Securing and Protecting Data in Amazon S3

100 minutes

With Amazon S3, you can use a number of different approaches when addressing data protection, including preventing buckets from being publicly accessible, implementing access controls, and encrypting data at rest and in transit. Amazon S3 makes it easy to protect your data from security incidents. In this course, you learn Amazon S3 security best practices to help improve your security posture and methods to prevent unwanted access to your data or comply with business and regulatory obligations.

AWS IoT Security Series

600 minutes

This course provides you with an introduction to AWS IoT security and deeper information about how to configure and maintain security within your AWS IoT solution. Once you complete this series, you will have gained in-depth knowledge and skills within AWS IoT security, and hands-on experience with a broad range of topics; such as, writing AWS IoT policies, creating a custom authorizer, and scheduling audit checks of your AWS IoT settings. Furthermore, by completing the AWS IoT Security Series, you will be better prepared to secure your fleet’s authorization and authentication processes, monitor your fleet’s behavior, and respond effectively with mitigation actions.

AWS Storage Data Protection Services Getting Started

35 minutes

In this course, you will discover backup and service native snapshot services available for you to choose to meet your organization’s backup requirements. You also discover an AWS service designed to replicate your on-premises application servers to provide disaster recovery protection. In addition, you learn about service native replication that you can you use to protect your data or enhance service availability across AWS Regions. You can select from these different service offerings and apply them to your organization’s needs and determine the possible paths you can take to arrive at the best storage solution.

Amazon Inspector: Getting Started

60 minutes

Amazon Inspector is an automated vulnerability management service that continually scans AWS workloads for software vulnerabilities and unintended network exposure. In this course, you will learn about the purpose, benefits, architecture, pricing philosophy, and common use cases of Amazon Inspector. The course also explores how the service is implemented in an AWS environment with demonstration of basic setup and usage of the service.

Cloud for CISOs

11 minutes

This course provides a high-level picture of cloud computing technology from a security perspective. Learners explore why they should consider the cloud and how to build a culture of security and compliance program on AWS. They also explore ransomware mitigation.

Securing Data in Amazon EFS

55 minutes

Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) provides a serverless, set-and-forget elastic file system for use with AWS Cloud services and on-premises resources. It is built to scale on demand to petabytes without disrupting applications, growing and shrinking automatically as you add and remove files, eliminating the need to provision and manage capacity to accommodate growth.

Organizations face significant challenges when modernizing or moving their applications to the cloud when they require a shared persistent file system interface. In this EFS course, you learn to secure Amazon EFS. Security starts with security controls and the shared responsibility model. Next, you’ll learn about IAM and Account level permissions and network security and encryption controls. In addition, this course covers how to create access points and auditing with AWS CloudTrail.

Automatically Detect and Mitigate Account Compromise Issues

30 minutes

In this course, you will learn how to deploy a method of detecting and mitigating account compromise issues. The solution uses services such as the AWS Personal Health Dashboard, AWS Lamba, and Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS). The solution can be deployed to any customer, and the course includes sample solution files.

AWS IAM: Troubleshooting

60 minutes

In this course, you will learn how to view configuration information, monitor processes, and gather diagnostic data about AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM). You will also learn how to use this information to help troubleshoot common issues and provide effective support case details if you need to escalate an issue to AWS Support.

AWS Managed Services (AMS): Patch Management Overview

600 minutes

AMS operates AWS on the customers’ behalf. AMS provides a secure and compliant AWS Landing Zone, a proven enterprise operating model, ongoing cost optimization, and day-to-day infrastructure management. In this course, you will learn about the AMS patch management process and how to set up a patch maintenance window using tags.

AMS: Access Management

270 minutes

AMS operates AWS on behalf of customers. AMS provides a secure and compliant AWS Landing Zone, a proven enterprise operating model, ongoing cost optimization, and day-to-day infrastructure management. In this course, you will learn how AMS interacts with your identity provider to grant you access to your resources in AMS.

AMS Advanced: Disaster Recovery

15 minutes

Preparing for disaster is critical to any organization’s business continuity planning. AMS Advanced customers partner with AMS Advanced to design, implement, and test a disaster recovery strategy tailored to their business operations. In this course, you will learn the advantages of implementing disaster recovery with AMS Advanced and how to perform the most common disaster recovery tasks.

More resources: