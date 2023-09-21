David Koenig joins Delinea as CIO

Delinea announced that David Koenig has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Koenig assumes leadership of Delinea’s IT strategy and operations, including the company’s infrastructure, business applications, and helpdesk teams. He will also play a pivotal role in driving Delinea’s digital innovation initiatives and ensuring corporate information security.

Koenig has more than 25 years of experience in the global technology space, helping Fortune 500 companies improve their organizations’ business agility through strategic architecture, data-driven management and governance, and robust engineering.

“I am excited to join Delinea as the company continues to scale operations to meet growing demands for privileged access controls,” said Koenig. “I look forward to collaborating with the team here to improve processes, enhance the overall customer experience, drive innovation, and ensure security remains at the forefront of our operations.”

Prior to joining Delinea, Koenig served as CIO at Sprinklr, provider of a unified customer experience management platform. In the past, he has also held CIO positions at companies such as athenahealth, Citi, and Liberty Mutual. His IT expertise spans across industries ranging from asset management and insurance to risk management and retail operations.

“David has hands-on expertise working with some of the largest household brands and joins Delinea with a track record of building, managing, and enhancing robust IT infrastructures and programs,” said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. “As a company, we are committed to providing the most seamless and secure digital experience for our customers, partners, and employees. Under David’s leadership, we’re excited to continue executing this mission.”