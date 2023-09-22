Contrast Security integrates with AWS Security Hub to help organizations mitigate threats

Contrast Security, the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced its integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Hub to offer full-spectrum security visibility, from infrastructure to applications.

AWS Security Hub is a cloud security posture management service that automates best practice checks, aggregates alerts and supports automated remediation. This can enable organizations to anticipate and mitigate threats, streamline security operations, and maintain regulatory compliance while continuing a fast pace of innovation.

Contrast’s integration with AWS Security Hub will allow mutual customers to address security concerns before deployment, making the process proactive rather than reactive. The integration provides a centralized view of security risks in the application code itself, allowing developers and security teams to identify and fix vulnerabilities efficiently.

This results in secure applications, reduced risk and improved compliance, providing an additional layer of protection for AWS customers.

“We are constantly striving to enhance the security posture of our customers in cloud environments,” said Tracey Mead, VP of Global Alliances at Contrast Security. “We understand that we can’t achieve this alone. That is why we are committed to making sure our platform works seamlessly with the tools our customers use. Our relationship with AWS is one of our most strategic and we want to give our shared customers the confidence to move their workloads to the cloud securely.”

Contrast Assess will seamlessly send vulnerability data to AWS Security Hub in real time as vulnerabilities are identified through this new integration. This will allow organizations to consolidate and streamline their vulnerability management process, gaining actionable insights and a holistic view of their cloud environment’s security.

By leveraging AWS Security Hub’s advanced capabilities, such as comprehensive threat intelligence and automated security checks, organizations can identify and prioritize application vulnerabilities effectively. This unified approach empowers organizations to make informed decisions and take proactive measures to address vulnerabilities promptly, minimizing potential risks, and enhancing their overall security posture in the cloud.