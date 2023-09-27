TeamViewer and Ivanti simplify the complex task of managing and securing remote devices

TeamViewer announced they are teaming with Ivanti, the tech company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work.

This collaboration will leverage Ivanti’s mobile device management capabilities (Ivanti Neurons for MDM) to enhance TeamViewer’s remote monitoring and management (RMM) offering, providing businesses with a holistic overview of their desktop as well as mobile IT assets with designated security, compliance, and management features at a scale.

The partnership allows TeamViewer Remote and TeamViewer Tensor customers to manage their diverse device-fleet out of one unified platform. It will empower IT professionals with:

360° device management – Holistic large-scale onboarding, management, and monitoring of mobile devices running iOS or Android by remotely rolling out company profiles with designated access rights and predefined apps. Simplification of the whole inventory, configuration of devices, identification and solving of IT-related issues before they result in downtime.

– Holistic large-scale onboarding, management, and monitoring of mobile devices running iOS or Android by remotely rolling out company profiles with designated access rights and predefined apps. Simplification of the whole inventory, configuration of devices, identification and solving of IT-related issues before they result in downtime. Increased security – Remote roll out of policies and patches to a global device-fleet, enforcing security measures like PIN, biometric authentication, or two-factor-authentication. Reliable backup or wiping of data, locking of devices remotely, staying in control, independently of the location of the device.

– Remote roll out of policies and patches to a global device-fleet, enforcing security measures like PIN, biometric authentication, or two-factor-authentication. Reliable backup or wiping of data, locking of devices remotely, staying in control, independently of the location of the device. Enhanced compliance – Mitigation of legal pitfalls by tracking and logging device-location and usage for full auditability.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in simplifying the complex task of managing and securing remote devices. Ivanti’s mobile device management capabilities, when integrated with our existing RMM offering, will empower IT teams to effectively control and monitor their mobile devices, ultimately leading to enhanced productivity and reduced operational challenges,” said Frank Ziarno, VP Product Management at TeamViewer.

“We are thrilled to join forces with TeamViewer to enable IT teams to manage even more devices and operating systems,” said Michelle Hodges, SVP, Global Channels and Alliances at Ivanti. “By combining TeamViewer’s proven remote monitoring and management capabilities with Ivanti’s award winning mobile device management, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled experience for businesses seeking comprehensive IT oversight.”

Ivanti Neurons for MDM will complement TeamViewer’s existing Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) offering, which is already a leading choice to manage a multitude of devices, independent of operating systems and manufacturers.

By adding all iOS and Android devices to the mix, TeamViewer RMM now covers all kinds of equipment, like classic IT devices, mobile phones and tablets as well as wearables and edge devices, providing a truly holistic view on the entire IT landscape. The added MDM solution is available for all TeamViewer customers in three different tiers: Essential, Advanced and Enterprise.