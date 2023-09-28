Norton Small Business offers protection against scams and phishing threats

Norton announced Norton Small Business, the all-in-one cybersecurity solution to help entrepreneurs and small business owners protect their financial futures.

While nearly 90% of businesses globally are small businesses – 99.9% in the US – many lack the means to protect their digital environments. Norton Small Business makes triple-lock protection accessible for small businesses to safeguard their team’s online activities, devices and customer data in an easy, all-in-one cybersecurity solution.

“Owning a very small business often means each member of the team wears different hats, and usually cybersecurity expert isn’t one of them,” said Massimo Rapparini, GM & Head of Small Business Safety at Gen. “Unfortunately, cybercriminals are aware of this and often target such businesses – more than half (57%) of small businesses experienced a security, data breach or both in 2022. For entrepreneurs and small businesses, falling for just one phishing email can have a devastating impact.”

Scams taking down small businesses

Small businesses face a barrage of scams and phishing threats, just like consumers. In fact, they are targeted more than large companies. Companies with fewer than 100 employees face an average of 350% more social engineering attacks than larger enterprises4, and according to data from Gen, cyber threats that rely on manipulating people account for 85% of attacks on small businesses in the US.

Of these threats, phishing – for example, emails trying to trick you into clicking a link or transferring money – is the most common way cybercriminals try to access small business systems, private data, financials and intellectual property.

Businesses with under 10 employees often lack IT support, putting companies at great risk if cybercriminal attacks are successful – and many are. In 2020 alone, there were more than 700,000 attacks against small businesses totaling $2.8 billion in damages. Norton Small Business helps small businesses disaster-proof their critical data to minimize the risk of financial loss.

Entrepreneurs pursue financial freedom

Entrepreneurs often start their own businesses in pursuit of financial freedom and invest significant time, energy and personal savings to build their business. In fact, 61% of Gen Z small business owners believe entrepreneurship will lead them to retirement earlier than if they had gone straight to the corporate world6. Yet, small businesses are being heavily targeted by cybercriminals, leaving them at much higher risk of collapsing compared to larger firms when hit by a cyberattack.

With heightened risk and so much at stake, it’s surprising that about half of businesses with under 50 employees have no cybersecurity budget at all7. The effects of a cyberattack extend beyond financial consequences, and it’s time cybersecurity is pushed to the forefront of small business priorities.

Setting up your one-person IT department

Norton is your go-to partner to make small business cybersecurity simple with an all-in-one solution that provides 24/7 cybersecurity protection and a variety of features, including:

Secure Browser, Password Manager and VPN (virtual private network) to help secure day-to-day online activities

Automated PC cleaning and optimization to keep healthier PCs for longer

Secure Cloud Backup for PCs to help reduce the risk of loss of business data

Software and driver updaters to help keep software up to date, so there are fewer vulnerabilities for cybercriminals to exploit

IT coverage and maintenance for up to 20 devices

“We’ve built our small business products and services with the same approach in mind as we do with our consumer portfolio, so entrepreneurs don’t need to worry about becoming cybersecurity experts,” said Rapparini. “Norton is here to make cybersecurity accessible and easy so they can focus on building thriving businesses.”

Norton Small Business is available now with prices starting at $59.99 for the first year with options for 6, 10 or 20-device plans.