Elevate Security Adaptive Trust helps security teams triage and prioritize security events

Elevate Security announced Adaptive Trust solution, enabling Microsoft customers deeper insight into high risk workers who are frequently targeted by attackers and enabling defenders to take action on these insights by dynamically deploying protection policies across the entire family of Microsoft 365 security control technologies.

According to the Verizon 2023 DBIR report, 74% of all breaches include the human element, with Elevate research revealing that only 8% of employees are responsible for 80% of all security incidents. This group of high-risk individuals is particularly susceptible to pretexting, phishing, ransomware, account compromise, and other attacks.

Work from home as well as improved, AI-enhanced attacks exacerbate the problem. Elevate’s advanced data science models predict and quantify the risk of each individual, and Elevate’s new adaptive trust solution facilitates an automated, scalable, and tailored approach to managing that risk.

Seamless integration of Elevate workforce risk data with the capabilities throughout the Microsoft 365 E3 & E5 offerings, such as Entra, Defender for Endpoint, as well as Elevate’s newly released Sentinel integration, provide a comprehensive view of workforce risk and human-targeted threats. For many global enterprises, Elevate is the source of truth for workforce risk, producing up to 70% reductions in phishing, account compromise, and data loss events.

“Elevate gives defenders a simple, transparent, and effective method to integrate and automate protections across the Microsoft 365 security stack, directly reducing risks across the whole security program,” stated Elevate founder and CEO, Robert Fly. “We are thrilled to be working closely with Microsoft to bring this category-defining technology to our customers.”

Key solution capabilities include: