Elevate Security collaborates with SailPoint to enhance the protection of critical business assets

Elevate Security announced out-of-the-box integration with the SailPoint Identity Security Platform.

By embedding Elevate Security’s user risk intelligence into SailPoint identity and access governance workstreams, defenders enable smarter access decision-making, strengthen defense of valuable assets against attacks on high-risk users, and increase the maturity of identity capabilities.

ccording to the Verizon 2023 DBIR report, 74% of all breaches include the human element, with Elevate research revealing that only 8% of employees are responsible for 80% of all security incidents. This group of high-risk individuals are particularly susceptible to pretexting, phishing, ransomware, account compromise, and other attacks.

However, not all employee risk is equal. Certain roles and individuals are more vulnerable to targeted attacks, while some users routinely demonstrate higher-risk behaviors. Elevate’s advanced data science models predict and quantify the risk of each individual, while Elevate Adaptive Trust capabilities facilitate an automated, scalable, and tailored approach to managing that risk.

“Elevate helps SailPoint customers quickly identify employees vulnerable to threat exploits and targeted attacks. Elevate’s verified risk signals drive enhanced decision-making for critical resource access within the SailPoint stack,” stated Elevate founder and CEO, Robert Fly. “We are thrilled to be working closely with SailPoint to ensure every employee receives the right level of access at the right time in order to get their work done effectively, while protecting the overall organization.”

Key use cases include: