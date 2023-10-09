Hackuity 2.0 improves how teams identify, prioritise, and remediate vulnerabilities

Hackuity launched a Version 2.0 of its next generation platform, featuring major enhancements to bring further support to organisations in prioritising risks.

Hackuity’s intelligent Risk-Based Vulnerability Management combines threat intelligence, vulnerability severity, and unique business context, providing organisations with a quantified, measurable ‘True Risk Score’(TRS) – now further enhanced – for the most accurate insight into risks. This helps IT teams prioritise threat remediation specific to their attack surfaces and to allocate their resources where most needed.

Unifying and interpreting data sources through integrations with more than 70 market-leading tools, the feature-rich platform provides a single pane of glass view for mapping threat exposure. This is enhanced by its proprietary TRS algorithm to significantly reduce the number of critical vulnerabilities that need to be addressed urgently, and automating vulnerability-related tasks to streamline teams’ operations.

The latest release comes at a time when the number of detected CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) continues to increase year on year. In 2022 alone, more than 25,000 new common IT security vulnerabilities and exposures were reported – the highest reported annual figure to date.

The major advancements in Hackuity 2.0 helps teams to meet these challenges with features including:

TRS brings greater clarity and CVSS noise reduction: At the core of Hackuity’s platform is its proprietary risk prioritisation technology, TRS. Version 2.0 brings even greater clarity to users further distilling down the number of findings teams need to manage, significantly reducing CVSS ‘noise’ by 96%. Users can switch seamlessly between Legacy CVSS and TRS scoring scales.

Additional context on CVEs: The platform provides the deepest encyclopedia of CVEs to date with Smart Exposure Explorer (SmartEx²), analysing open-source and non-public information to provide contextual KPIs (real exploitability, exploit maturity, threat intensity, EPSS). This is now supported with deeper intelligence and Hackuity’s own Threat Bots leveraging CTI data for improved granularity and a context-rich risk assessment of vulnerabilities.

Improved remediation features: To streamline and improve the management of teams, users can apply the role-based access models to remediation campaigns. Scaling vulnerability fixes becomes even easier.

Revamped user interface: The latest release delivers a revamped user interface for ease of use and a new modern design to reflect Hackuity’s forward-thinking identity.

New connectors: Like clockwork, new connectors are launching for leading Cloud security solutions such as Wiz, Prisma Cloud and IoT/OT solution Claroty, among many others.

SOC 2 Type 1 compliance: The organisation has also achieved SOC 2, Type 1 certification, demonstrating the organisation’s ability and commitment to secure client data.

Commenting on the launch, Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy, Hackuity said: “The pressure on security teams to quickly risk-assess vulnerabilities is intense. The sheer magnitude of CVEs makes it increasingly difficult for IT and security teams to make sense of their data and this is only going to get more challenging.”

He continues: “This launch marks a major evolution in the platform and delivers new capabilities to help teams zero-in with confidence on the risks that really matter to their own business. With the number of vulnerabilities continuing to soar, bringing order to chaos and having the clearest possible view of cyber risks, all in one place, has never been more important.”