SpyHunter Web Security blocks dangerous sites and web-based threats

EnigmaSoft Limited has released SpyHunter Web Security – a browser extension that helps users block dangerous sites and web-based threats.

SpyHunter Web Security offers enhanced protection against online security risks. SpyHunter Web Security seamlessly integrates with popular web browsers and alerts users about potentially harmful websites before they are opened.

SpyHunter Web Security is a free standalone browser extension that functions independently from other EnigmaSoft products.

EnigmaSoft also offers SpyHunter 5 and SpyHunter for Mac, which are complete desktop solutions that provide comprehensive protection against malware and other threats.

SpyHunter Web Security improves online privacy and security:

Block unsafe websites: SpyHunter Web Security blocks websites categorized as potentially unsafe. SpyHunter Web Security operates at the browser level and automatically scans links in emails and documents, plus addresses you manually enter before they are opened.

Search engine integration: SpyHunter Web Security integrates with Google, Bing, and other popular search engines to screen your search results. SpyHunter Web Security displays icons next to search results to help protect you against potentially unsafe websites.

Allow trusted websites: Where SpyHunter Web Security might identify a website you trust, SpyHunter Web Security allows users the choice to override the detection and proceed to the website.