Why security is the bedrock of success for mainframe projects

Enterprises looking to update their mission-critical operations are approaching modernization in three ways – modernizing on the mainframe, integrating with the hyperscalers, or moving off to the cloud, according to a recent Kyndryl report. Almost all respondents use a combination of approaches, considering each platform’s capabilities and tailoring projects to their business and technical needs.

In this Help Net Security video, Petra Goude, Global Practice Leader for Core Enterprise & Cloud at Kyndryl, discusses how security is the most important factor in defining a customer’s transformation strategy. At the same time, it is one of the most crucial elements for the success of a mainframe modernization project and the most popular topic for training and upskilling.