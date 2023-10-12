Check Point Quantum SASE protects hybrid work and cloud networks

Check Point launched Quantum SASE, integrating technologies from newly acquired Perimeter 81.

This integrated offering addresses organizations’ needs for a unified user experience, simplified SASE management, and a fast, secure browsing experience. It enhances the company’s Infinity architecture with a unified SASE solution offering 2x faster internet security, full mesh zero trust access, and secured SD-WAN with threat prevention.

The rise of hybrid work sees enterprises embracing multiple cloud services, with 90% now operating in such settings. Organizations are moving from on-premises internet security to internet security delivered in the cloud. However, in both cases all traffic is redirected into one location for inspection, frustrating users with latency.

The Quantum SASE solution solves the internet security latency problem with a hybrid approach that combines on-device protection of direct internet access, with the ability to use cloud inspection when needed. The result is 2x faster internet security when compared with other solutions on the market.

“As the lines between digital and physical realms become increasingly blurred, businesses need a comprehensive, consolidated, and collaborative security strategy,” said Amit Bareket, VP, Security Service Edge at Check Point Software Technologies.

“With Quantum SASE, Check Point stands as the pioneer security partner, offering a Hybrid SASE solution comprised of three pivotal components: on-device network protection, cloud network protection, and a unified security gateway with built-in SD-WAN and IoT security. As organizations navigate the intricacies of hybrid work and cloud integration, Quantum SASE is the very future of secured networking,” added Bareket.

Quantum SASE’s key features include: