TeamViewer Tensor enhancements improve security and productivity

TeamViewer announced a major update of its enterprise connectivity solution TeamViewer Tensor, supporting IT departments in maintaining business-critical equipment.

With leading compatibility, security and performance, TeamViewer Tensor offers a comprehensive overview of all devices, improving monitoring and support as well as access management.

This update puts a special focus on improved security, new mobile device management capabilities and the reworked user interface with session links as an alternative to ID and password.

Enterprise-focused security features

TeamViewer Tensor extends its granular control and access limitations even further by adding the possibility to “Bring Your Own Certificate” (BYOC) as well as pre-approved access sessions to the existing conditional access capabilities.

BYOC enables TeamViewer customers to fully control access inside their companywide network, by granting access only to devices with the custom certificate installed.

In combination with TeamViewer’s new way of connecting there is the possibility to generate certificate-backed session links – allowing for a one-time connection between certified devices inside your organization, negating any accidental misconfiguration and potential access violation.

Pre-approved Conditional Access sessions offer control by pre-defining a connection to devices or device groups, with a fixed timeslot and time-out, available for outgoing and incoming connections. Especially organizations that are collaborating with third parties or customers can reduce their workload in the IT department by pre-defining single sessions in-product without compromising any security guidelines.

Holistic device monitoring and management

TeamViewer Tensor is a designated solution for larger companies, with fleets of diverse devices and a special need for security and scalability. Therefore, TeamViewer has added mobile device management capabilities into its remote monitoring and management solution which is part of Tensor by default.

With the latest addition, TeamViewer Tensor now offers a holistic overview over the entire IT and OT landscape, covering all major operating systems including android and iOS allowing centralized rollout of patches, policies, on- and offboarding of devices and remote backups as well as wiping of data.

Redesigned interface and improved workflows

TeamViewer Tensor has received a redesign of the entire user experience introducing a range of improvements like quick actions, a universal search, and the companion dock, to make the life easier for large-scale IT departments, maintaining thousands of devices at the same time. A new web client allows for more flexibility with access to all features of the installed version on top.

“We have defined the standard in remote connectivity long ago and consequently improved our solution TeamViewer Tensor to meet and exceed enterprise needs in secure and reliable connectivity, positioning us as a leading player in this sector. With this major update we underline our focus on enterprise-grade security and improved workflows while providing maximum flexibility, supporting any device that is connected to the internet – from embedded tablets to order food in a restaurant to digital signage displays in remote locations to classic IT equipment and mobiles up to robots on the shopfloor,” said Mei Dent, Chief Product & Technology Officer at TeamViewer

TeamViewer Tensor has been designed with teams such as IT departments or customer service in mind, in need of a single, fast, reliable, and secure solution that is easy to integrate into existing environments like active directories.

With its full auditability, relevant certifications for Enterprises and ranked top 1% by BitSight Security, Tensor is used for remote access even in critical infrastructure organizations such as production plants and in highly regulated industries like healthcare or financial services.