IoT’s convenience comes with cybersecurity challenges
The rapid proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has ushered in a new era of connectivity and convenience, transforming the way we live and work. However, this interconnectivity has also given rise to a host of cybersecurity challenges and vulnerabilities.
Protecting the vast and diverse array of IoT devices, from smart home appliances to industrial sensors, has become an imperative in safeguarding data, privacy, and critical infrastructure.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts discuss IoT cybersecurity and the pressing concerns it poses for businesses and individuals alike.
Complete videos
- Paul Keely, Chief Cloud Officer at Open Systems, talks about how organizations that employ IoT technology have improved their business efficiency.
- Denny LeCompte, CEO at Portnox, discusses how IoT has been difficult to profile accurately and why zero trust strategies fail when applied to IoT.
- J.R. Cunningham, CSO at Nuspire, discusses IoT cybersecurity concerns for 2023.