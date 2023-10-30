IoT’s convenience comes with cybersecurity challenges

The rapid proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has ushered in a new era of connectivity and convenience, transforming the way we live and work. However, this interconnectivity has also given rise to a host of cybersecurity challenges and vulnerabilities.

Protecting the vast and diverse array of IoT devices, from smart home appliances to industrial sensors, has become an imperative in safeguarding data, privacy, and critical infrastructure.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts discuss IoT cybersecurity and the pressing concerns it poses for businesses and individuals alike.

Complete videos