Are your IoT devices at risk? Cybersecurity concerns for 2023

In this Help Net Security video, J.R. Cunningham, CSO at Nuspire, discusses IoT cybersecurity concerns for 2023. With homes becoming increasingly connected and reliant on smart technology, the potential for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities and wreak havoc is higher than ever before.

Although we have new and emerging standards for how connected things talk to each other, such as the Matter standard that IoT companies have agreed to adopt, this could be the year we begin to see pretty significant attacks against smart devices, smart homes, smart appliances, and personal digital assistants.