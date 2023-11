Malwarebytes ThreatDown helps organizations to overpower threats

Malwarebytes launched ThreatDown, the product family that protects IT-constrained organizations with effective, easy-to-use cybersecurity.

Formerly named Malwarebytes for Business, ThreatDown solutions are purpose-built to overpower threats, while empowering IT, through easy-to-use, effective technologies like the new Security Advisor dashboard and ThreatDown Bundles that combine the technologies and services needed to protect organizations from today’s sophisticated cyber landscape.

Today, the company has two business units operating under the Malwarebytes executive leadership team to best serve its two distinct customer segments – Malwarebytes for consumers and ThreatDown for businesses, partners and MSPs – with experts, solutions and a clear mission to meet the unique needs of each customer segment.

Overpower threats, not IT

According to IDC, 60% of mid-market organizations have only 1 to 4 full-time IT people, making complex integrations, installations or management of tech tools formidable. ThreatDown simplifies complex security by combining detection and remediation with quick deployment and an easy user-interface – in a scalable platform, with one agent and one console to protect people, devices and data in minutes.

“ThreatDown reflects what we provide our customers — powerfully simple endpoint security that takes down threat levels, without interrupting business,” said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO, Malwarebytes. “ThreatDown is about reducing the attack surface area as well as avoiding headaches and bringing down costs. We know cybersecurity can be complicated. Our goal is to remove the complexity for our partners and customers so they can gain peace of mind knowing they have a trusted expert in their corner.”

Streamlined, simplified security

The ThreatDown portfolio is built on the company’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. Two new offerings available now embody simple endpoint security: Security Advisor and ThreatDown Bundles.

ThreatDown Security Advisor

Security Advisor analyzes an organization’s cybersecurity and generates a health score based off what it finds, illuminating gaps in defenses and providing actionable recommendations for improvements that can be made in minutes.

With a dashboard revealing the overall security health to IT admins, or of an entire customer base to MSPs, and suggesting one-click guidance, even the most time-strapped partners or customers can make dramatic improvements in minutes.

Beta users saw about a 10% increase in their security score overall which equates to measurable improvements in prevention and remediation capabilities. Users set up more scans across their environment and enabled more robust policies, like brute force protection, to create a stronger cybersecurity foundation.

ThreatDown Bundles