Ivanti and Securin join forces to protect customers against cyber threats

Ivanti announced its partnership with a provider of tech-enabled cybersecurity solutions, Securin.

Fueled by data from Securin’s Vulnerability Intelligence (VI), Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base provides authoritative, near-real-time vulnerability threat intelligence so security experts can expedite vulnerability assessments and prioritization.

By leveraging Securin VI’s comprehensive data set, the intelligence in Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base is enriched through input from numerous trusted sources, including MITRE, the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), CVE Numbering Authorities (CNAs), vendor advisories, and many more.

Additionally, with the assistance of Securin’s API, Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base is better primed to seamlessly integrate with and enrich the capabilities of other Ivanti Neurons products including IT Service Management (ITSM), Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM), App Security Orchestration & Correlation (ASOC), Patch Management, Zero Trust Access (ZTA), Discovery, and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM).

“Ivanti has long been a valued partner and we are thrilled to expand our partnership by providing Ivanti customers with more visibility into their potential cyber threats and exposures,” said Kiran Chinnagangannagari, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Securin. “With this newfound visibility from various sources, customers can proactively plan mitigation and remediation strategies which is invaluable as cyber threats continue to multiply.”

Through this collaboration, customers will elevate their understanding of threat context and findings, effectively correlate exploitable vulnerabilities to patches, enable quarantine and remediation for unpatched devices running risky applications, and allow IT admins to have a complete view of enterprise assets and risks.

Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base arms security experts with authoritative and immediate vulnerability threat intelligence plus risk-based scoring of vulnerabilities based on real-world threat information. Securin’s Vulnerability Intelligence (VI) provides the security team with an entire spectrum of vulnerability information through an intuitive dashboard or integrated APIs.

Powered by 1500+ authentic intelligence feeds, Securin VI’s AI and ML models continuously measure a vulnerability’s risk by dynamically tracking its trajectory from exploitation to weaponization.

“By partnering with Securin we are able to provide robust intelligence and risk prioritization to customers on all vulnerabilities no matter the source by using AI Augmented Human Intelligence,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, CPO at Ivanti. “Securin’s commitment to innovation closely aligns with Ivanti’s objectives to provide best-in-class solutions for our customers. At Ivanti we are always looking at ways to provide customers with the most comprehensive information on real-world threats and help them on their journey to continuous threat exposure management and risk-based vulnerability management.”