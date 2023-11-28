Guarding the gateway: Securing dispersed networks

The network is at an inflection point, and organizations’ networks have become more dispersed amongst the cloud and on-prem, prompting a greater need for visibility today than ever. As the nature of the network shifts, teams face challenges securing their organization’s infrastructure, and many fall short.

In this Help Net Security video, Martin Roesch, CEO of Netography, discusses why the shift is happening now, the top challenges organizations face to secure their dispersed networks, and how to successfully evolve with and secure today’s networks.