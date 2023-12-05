Exploring the impact of generative AI in the 2024 presidential election

2024 is a presidential election year in the US. 2016 and 2020 both saw impressive increases in attempts to influence voters through crafty propaganda and social media campaigns run by bots and expert social engineers, along with attempts to influence the vote through abuse of related technologies.

In this Help Net Security video, Ryan Maltzen, Cybersecurity Architect at Fortra, discusses how, in past elections, this was more largely a manual process than we should expect with the rise of generative AI and other tools that seem well-positioned to have impacts in this space. Whoever can best develop technologies to bring some level of truth, identification, or attribution to these less scrupulous uses of tech will be a disruptor and will be doing the world a favor by helping get one step ahead of this in some fashion.