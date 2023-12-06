Data Theorem releases API Attack Path Visualization for enhanced API and Software supply chain security

Data Theorem has introduced the API Attack Path Visualization capabilities for the protection of APIs and the software supply chain. This latest enhancement of its API Secure solution empowers organizations with a comprehensive understanding of the attack chain, traversing all layers of an application, and extending protection to crucial underlying cloud assets including containers, storage, databases, and serverless functions.

As cyberthreats continue to evolve in sophistication, especially in the era of generative AI, understanding the complete attack path has become paramount for organizations to fortify their digital defenses. Data Theorem’s API Secure, now introduces API Attack Path Visualization to provide organizations with an unparalleled depth of insight into potential vulnerabilities and their potential impact.

These new full-stack visualization capabilities start with API exploits and expand to the broader perspective of how vulnerabilities impact mobile, web, serverless, and a variety of cloud-native applications.

According to Gartner, “75% of organizations that run cloud-native applications in production still use web application firewalls (WAFs) or web application and API protection (WAAP) tools to protect their applications during runtime. Attackers have shifted their attention to applications, making it evident that security leaders need to focus on application protection. Security and risk management leaders must innovate their approaches to application runtime protection and avoid stacking multiple functionally similar, overlapping products.”

API Secure’s new Attack Path Visualization capabilities include:

Deeper understanding: Gain a full-stack view from client to infrastructure layers of the attack chain, allowing for a more in-depth analysis of potential security risks and impact.

Gain a full-stack view from client to infrastructure layers of the attack chain, allowing for a more in-depth analysis of potential security risks and impact. Broader coverage: Extend visibility beyond the API layer to encompass underlying cloud assets, ensuring a holistic understanding of the entire application ecosystem.

Extend visibility beyond the API layer to encompass underlying cloud assets, ensuring a holistic understanding of the entire application ecosystem. Visual clarity: Intuitive visualizations uniquely make complex attack paths easily digestible, enabling security teams to make informed decisions with speed and precision.

Intuitive visualizations uniquely make complex attack paths easily digestible, enabling security teams to make informed decisions with speed and precision. Real-time monitoring: Keep abreast of dynamic threat landscapes with real-time monitoring, allowing for proactive observability and threat mitigation.

Keep abreast of dynamic threat landscapes with real-time monitoring, allowing for proactive observability and threat mitigation. Integration capabilities: Seamlessly integrate API Attack Path Visualization into existing workflows, CI/CD tools, and traditional security tools like web application firewalls (WAF) for alerting and blocking to streamline and make efficient API protection practices.

“Data Theorem is committed to staying at the forefront of API security innovations, and our latest addition of the industry’s first API Attack Path Visualization for API Secure exemplifies this dedication,” said Doug Dooley, COO at Data Theorem.

“By providing our customers with a holistic full-stack view of the attack surface, including underlying cloud assets, we empower them to proactively safeguard their cloud-centric applications against evolving threats like never before,” Dooley concluded.