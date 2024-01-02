Cybercriminals set their sights on crypto markets
The cryptocurrency market has grown significantly, attracting both enthusiasts and investors. However, the rise of cryptocurrencies has also brought forth an unprecedented need for cybersecurity measures.
Cybersecurity in the context of cryptocurrencies involves safeguarding not only the blockchain networks but also the digital wallets, exchanges, and trading platforms that facilitate the transfer of these assets.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which cybersecurity experts discuss the increasing sophistication of cyber threats targeting cryptocurrency ecosystems.
Complete videos
- Nick Percoco, Chief Security Officer at Kraken, explains why it’s important for crypto holders to think about personal security as an ongoing, holistic process, and offers tips on how to safeguard crypto assets.
- Tim Callan, Chief Compliance Officer at Sectigo, talks about the evolution of phishing scams and how cybercriminals are now innovating in order to access cryptocurrency wallets.
- Tony Lauro, Director of Security Technology and Strategy at Akamai, discusses why crypto giveaway scams are so successful.