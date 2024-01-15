Trellix XDR Platform for RDR strengthens operational resilience

Trellix announced Trellix XDR Platform for Ransomware Detection and Response (RDR), available immediately worldwide.

Trellix XDR Platform for RDR provides visibility across an organization’s entire security ecosystem and delivers critical coverage for each stage of a ransomware campaign. The solution improves SOC efficiencies and strengthens operational resilience for customers, leveraging AI-guided capabilities to reduce the time to detect, investigate, and remediate ransomware threats.

Ransomware remains the most common type of cyberattack worldwide. Socially engineered campaigns like phishing will become even more sophisticated and targeted this year, making it increasingly difficult for victims and security tools to identify and thwart.

Ransomware attacks often start with email-borne threats and move across the network to other control points, such as endpoint or cloud, to exfiltrate or encrypt data. Trellix provides comprehensive and open protection, detection, and remediation at every stage of a ransomware attack with an integrated view of the threat in the Trellix XDR Platform.

“Ransomware is pervasive, and the operational damage incurred can be detrimental to the health of a business,” said John Morgan, XDR GM, Trellix. “Organizations need complete visibility and control across the entire ransomware campaign to disrupt and avoid impact, and Trellix provides the critical coverage needed for each stage. Trellix’s AI-powered XDR Platform, security controls, threat intelligence, and services work in unison to protect customers from advanced threats.”

The Trellix Advanced Research Center has also observed a rise in Golang-based malware. This means ransomware attacks are likely to happen faster, allowing attackers to encrypt more data at once. The Trellix XDR Platform for RDR provides a complete set of security controls encompassing XDR, endpoint, email, network, cloud, and data security to secure customers, reducing risk and impact. Benefits include: