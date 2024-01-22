Bad bot traffic skyrockets across the web
Bad bots are automated programs designed with malicious intent to perform various activities on the internet, often causing harm to individuals, organizations, and online ecosystems. What makes them particularly dangerous is their ability to mimic the actions of legitimate users when interacting with applications.
By masquerading as authentic users, bad bots empower bot operators, attackers, unscrupulous competitors, and fraudsters to execute a diverse range of malicious activities.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts discuss the dangers posed by bad bots and strategies for defense.
Complete videos
- Cyril Noel-Tagoe, Principal Security Researcher at Netacea, speaks about the dangers bots pose and what companies can do to defend themselves.
- Nick Rieniets, Field CTO at Kasada, offers tips on how to protect yourself from bot-driven account fraud.
- Lynn Marks, Senior Product Manager at Imperva, discusses malicious bot activity.