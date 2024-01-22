Bad bot traffic skyrockets across the web

Bad bots are automated programs designed with malicious intent to perform various activities on the internet, often causing harm to individuals, organizations, and online ecosystems. What makes them particularly dangerous is their ability to mimic the actions of legitimate users when interacting with applications.

By masquerading as authentic users, bad bots empower bot operators, attackers, unscrupulous competitors, and fraudsters to execute a diverse range of malicious activities.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts discuss the dangers posed by bad bots and strategies for defense.

Complete videos