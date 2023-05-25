How smart bots are infecting and exploiting the internet

According to Imperva, bad bot traffic grew to 30.2%, a 2.5% increase over 2021.

In this Help Net Security video, Lynn Marks, Senior Product Manager at Imperva, discusses malicious bot activity. This is a substantial threat for businesses, leading to potential consequences such as compromised accounts, stolen data, spam, increased infrastructure and support expenses, customer attrition, and diminished online services.

These automated attacks targeting organizations’ websites, infrastructure, APIs, and applications each year result in billions of dollars lost globally.