Apple fixes actively exploited WebKit zero-day (CVE-2024-23222)

Apple has fixed an actively exploited zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2024-23222) that affects Macs, iPhones, iPads and AppleTVs.

About CVE-2024-23222

CVE-2024-23222 is a type confusion issue that affects WebKit – Apple’s browser engine used in the Safari web browser and all iOS and iPadOS web browsers.

“Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited,” Apple noted in the software release notes.

The company has not shared further details about the attacks.

Update now!

It is likely that the vulnerability has been exploited in targeted attacks, but all users are urged to update their devices to the latest OS versions as soon as possible.

The issue was addressed with improved checks in:

Apple has also finally backported patches for previously exploited zero-days (CVE-2023-42916 and CVE-2023-42917) to iOS 15.8.1 and iPadOS 15.8.1 for older iPhones and iPads.

In this round of security updates, the company has also addressed several vulnerabilities affecting Apple Watch Series 4 and later, urging customers to update to watchOS 10.3.