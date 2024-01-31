Jetico updates BCWipe Total WipeOut to meet the NIST hard drive wipe requirements

Jetico released an update of BCWipe Total WipeOut. Addressing concerns of meeting the NIST hard drive wipe requirements, the new version of the software allows users to erase hard drive data and follow the guidelines in a single click.

The update also supports the User Data Erase command, which ensures that data wiping meets the NIST Purge requirements for SSDs and NVMe drives.

“The NIST guidelines for media sanitization are widely accepted and followed internationally, but they are rather lengthy and can be overwhelming for businesses to unpack,” explains Jetico CEO Hannaleena Pojanluoma. “After careful examination of the guideline’s recommendations, Jetico’s team used their 20+ years of experience in data protection to turn BCWipe Total WipeOut into a one-click solution that makes following the NIST guidelines easier and more accessible for clients.”

Users of BCWipe Total WipeOut can now choose to erase data with a preconfigured wiping policy that follows the NIST SP 800-88 Guidelines for Media Sanitization requirements. The preconfigured wiping policy includes:

Implementation of hardware-level erasure techniques such as NVMe User Data Erase, which is particularly useful for meeting the NIST regulations for purging data.

A verification step to provide confirmation that data erasure has been successfully completed.

A notification system that informs whether the wiping process results in a Clear or Purge level of sanitization.

Tamper-proof wiping reports for auditing purposes.

In addition to automated adherence to NIST guidelines in a single click, this update to BCWipe Total WipeOut includes:

Wi-Fi support: Users now have the ability to remotely wipe devices via Wi-Fi connection, allowing for added flexibility and convenience. This feature is particularly useful for managing the latest generation of laptops and tablets that don’t include built-in Ethernet ports.

SMART status: BCWipe Total WipeOut now includes the ability to check the Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology (SMART) status. This feature gives users the option to review the status of the drive, including details about its lifespan and degradation, which can be particularly useful for proactive maintenance and data protection.

Enhanced wiping reports: Wiping reports now include comprehensive data about hardware modules installed in the system, unique IDs and version numbers. These additions will be useful to IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) professionals and corporations for inventory management purposes. Furthermore, information about hardware diagnostic tests and SMART data analysis can now be included in reports. A simple checkbox system gives users flexibility to adjust these options to best suit their specific needs.

For over 20 years, BCWipe Total WipeOut has been trusted by the world’s top security organizations to erase the contents of traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDD), Solid-State Drives (SSD) and Solid-State Hybrid Drives (SSHD). Since 2016, Jetico’s data wiping solution has been certified by ADISA.