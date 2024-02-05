How cybersecurity strategies adapt to evolving threats
Cybersecurity strategies are essential components of modern organizations, designed to protect digital assets, sensitive information, and overall business continuity from potential cyber threats. As technology advances, the complexity and frequency of cyber attacks continue to grow, making it imperative for businesses to develop robust and adaptive cybersecurity strategies.
In this round-up from Help Net Security, cybersecurity experts address various aspects of cybersecurity strategies and challenges.
Complete videos
- Keith Neilson, Technical Evangelist at CloudSphere, illustrates how implementing a cyber asset management strategy can assist enterprises in detecting threats.
- Bernard Brantley, CISO at Corelight, discusses why organizations need to rethink their data strategy, challenging the assumption that they must collect everything and determine its usage at the point of incident.
- David Fletcher, SVP at ClearSale, discusses how an effective fraud prevention strategy can force fraudsters to invest more in the attack, making it less attractive to exploit and ultimately change the ROI of ATO.
- Alex Spivakovsky, VP of Research at Pentera, discusses the misconception that hackers are waiting by their computers, monitoring the latest CVE announcements, and constructing plans to breach a company by exploiting the CVE.
- Tim Mackey, Head of Software Supply Chain Risk Strategy at Synopsys, discusses supply chain security practices and approaches.
- Kevin Kirkwood, Deputy CISO at LogRhythm, emphasizes that one of the most significant pitfalls for many CISOs is assuming that their defenses are “good enough”.