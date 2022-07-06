How a cyber asset management strategy can help enterprises detect threats

Whether it’s through stolen credentials, phishing attacks, or simply user errors, people continue to pose the greatest risk to cybersecurity. While behavioral attacks are nothing new, Verizon’s recently released Data Breach Investigations Report shows that it’s as bad as ever, with 82% of breaches in the report involving a human element.

On top of that, cybercriminals are getting even more creative with the emerging zero-click attack phenomenon, breaching sensitive data without any action by the end user. Such attacks can’t be addressed through traditional company security policies and trainings for users.

In this Help Net Security video, Keith Neilson, Technical Evangelist at CloudSphere, illustrates how the key to ensuring security in these vulnerable scenarios lies in cyber asset management, which ensures all cyber assets are accounted for, even when attacks are invisible to the user.