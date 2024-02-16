Cyberint Ransomania empowers organizations to proactively defend against ransomware attacks

Cyberint is unveiling its latest contribution to the infosec community: Ransomania.

This free-to-use web application gives users access to a complete repository of ransomware data gathered by the Cyberint Research Team, empowering organizations to combat ransomware with efficiency and collaboration, with the tool making data easily accessible and understandable to business professionals and cybersecurity experts alike.

In today’s digital landscape, cyber risk is no longer an isolated concern but a critical factor shaping business operations and partnerships, with 60% expected to use it to evaluate partnerships by 2025. With 88% of boards recognizing cybersecurity as a business challenge, the need for accessible threat intelligence has never been greater.

However, democratizing this information has been a longstanding challenge until now. Cyberint’s Ransomania, leverages an enormous body of data collected by the Cyberint Research Team to provide a user-friendly interface for tracking ransomware activity by location and industry. The offering provides real-time insights and facilitates collaboration, equipping organizations with powerful tools to understand their particular threat landscape and strengthen their defenses against the most relevant cyber threats.

“We are deeply committed to providing our customers, and the industry as a whole, up-to-date information regarding ransomware attacks, which is one of the common threats in today’s corporate environment” said Yochai Corem, CEO of Cyberint.

“Ransomania is an extremely useful free open-source research tool for accessing and analyzing ransomware data. Cyberint is empowering organizations to proactively defend against ransomware attacks, safeguarding their operations and partnerships. Ransomania offers a comprehensive repository of ransomware data spanning years, serving as a valuable resource for threat researchers seeking to delve into ransomware statistics. With its capability to analyze ransomware trends by region and industry, it provides insightful perspectives into an organization’s threat landscape, saving time and enhancing understanding. As threats evolve, Cyberint remains committed to advancing the field of cybersecurity, equipping organizations with the tools and intelligence they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world,” concluded Corem.