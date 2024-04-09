Sectigo appoints Jason Scott as CISO

Sectigo announced the newest member of its senior executive team with the appointment of Jason Scott as CISO.

Jason will oversee all aspects of cybersecurity at Sectigo including data, infrastructure, network, applications, and products. He joins the company with more than 20 years’ experience that includes leadership roles at top global organizations such as Capgemini, Chevron, and the US Army.

“It’s exciting to join a company that is expanding into new markets and growing as quickly as Sectigo is,” said Jason. “The company’s mission to deliver the simplest, most secure, and most scalable CLM solutions make cyber hygiene and a strong security posture critical to success. I am proud to be an integral part of that mission.”

Jason served most recently as colonel and principal architect for the US Army Cyber Command, where he was responsible integrating global defensive cyber operations to protect critical infrastructure, applications, and defense department networks.

During his tenure, Jason played a pivotal role in reshaping antiquated formations into agile, resilient teams poised to defend the US against evolving threats in cyberspace. His strategic vision and hands-on approach propelled US Army cyber readiness into the forefront of cybersecurity preparedness, aligning its operations with modern tactics, techniques, and procedures to protect vital infrastructure from adversaries.

He also served as an executive director in Washington D.C. and cyber director in Atlanta where he drove organizational efficiency and effectiveness amid complex operational environments. His leadership acumen and dedication to mission success earned him numerous accolades that highlight his contributions to national security.

“We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Sectigo family,” said Sectigo Chief Product and Engineering Officer Mark Bilger. “Jason’s success in managing cyber threats for large enterprises and government entities with a substantial global reach will provide invaluable protection for customers and employees alike. His expertise in cybersecurity strategy, threat protection, and risk mitigation will enhance our own security posture while we enable customers around the world to become cryptoagile as they invest in emerging quantum-safe technologies.”

Sectigo’s cloud-native, CA-agnostic CLM solutions deliver more than 50 leading technology integrations from a single pane of glass — and they all carry the full weight and trust of Sectigo’s two decades as a trusted certificate authority (CA).