New infosec products of the week: April 12, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Akamai, Bitdefender, Siemens, Veriato, and Index Engines.

SINEC Security Guard identifies vulnerable production assets

The SINEC Security Guard offers automated vulnerability mapping and security management optimized for industrial operators in OT environments. The software can automatically assign known cybersecurity vulnerabilities to the production assets of industrial companies. This allows industrial operators and automation experts who don’t have dedicated cybersecurity expertise to identify cybersecurity risks among their OT assets on the shop floor and receive a risk-based threat analysis.

Veriato introduces AI-driven predictive behavior analytics platform

Veriato released their next generation Insider Risk Management (IRM) solution. Veriato applies the power of generative AI to detect, identify and predict risky user behaviors based on user activity data, language and sentiment analysis and anomaly detection though pattern matching.

Index Engines CyberSense 8.6 detects malicious activity

CyberSense 8.6 ushers in a more proactive approach to ensuring data integrity against insider threats and external bad actors with a variety of customizable data threshold alerts. These alerts are based on metadata and content changes to files and can be created based on the quantity or percentage changes of modified files, altered file type, added/deleted files, or entropy or encryption across any host.

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection enhancements guard against web data leaks

Bitdefender has enhanced Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection, a service that monitors personal data in real-time by proactively scanning the internet including public sites, dark web, and underground forums for unauthorized leaks and data breaches that may put user accounts and identity at risk.

Akamai Shield NS53 protects on-prem and hybrid DNS infrastructure

Akamai Shield NS53 helps customers by acting as a shield between cybercriminals and critical digital assets to stop illegitimate DNS queries at the edge of Akamai’s network while responding to legitimate queries either from cache or forwarding them to the customer’s original DNS server, thereby improving its security, availability, and performance.