Nagomi Security raises $30 million to help security teams improve their level of protection

Nagomi Security emerged from stealth with $30 million in funding to fundamentally redefine how security teams optimize effectiveness and drive efficiency from their existing security tools.

The company operated in stealth mode with Seed funding from Team8, and the recent round was led by TCV, with participation from CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and Okta Ventures. Nagomi is also backed by leading angel investors, including Shlomo Kramer, founder of Check Point, Imperva, and Cato Networks, Nir Polak, founder of Exabeam, Guy Podjarny, founder of Snyk, and Galina Antova, founder of Claroty.

The financing will be used primarily to accelerate go-to-market and research and development efforts in order to meet the increasing global demand for proactive security and threat exposure management.

With a mission to help cybersecurity teams focus on real world threats, Nagomi’s Proactive Defense Platform enables customers to maximize the effectiveness of their security stacks to defend against emerging, relevant attacks that are being carried out in the wild. The platform transforms fragmented best-of-breed solutions into best-of-suite security for customers by providing end-to-end visibility of defense capabilities mapped against MITRE ATT&CK.

With this information, Nagomi helps security teams prioritize the most urgent risks based on an organization’s unique threat profile and provides prescriptive and actionable remediation plans to reduce threat exposure using existing tools.

“We have our sights set on solving one of the most pervasive problems in cybersecurity today,” said Emanuel Salmona, CEO, Nagomi Security. “We’ve seen that over 80% of breaches occur at organizations that already had a tool in place to prevent it, and security teams are increasingly frustrated that they can’t be sure that the solutions they have deployed are protecting them against real threats. By mapping threats like ransomware, phishing, and other seen-in-the-wild campaigns and techniques, Nagomi shows security teams their level of protection and provides a plan of action to drive better defense.”

Formerly known as Vena Security and co-founded in January 2023 by Salmona, CTO Shai Mendel, and CPO Jonathan Meler, Nagomi has experienced unprecedented customer momentum. After the company was formed, Nagomi launched its flagship platform just six months later, and had its first Fortune 500 customer, channel deal, and crossed the $1 million ARR milestone while still in stealth mode.

The company is already helping leading organizations like Applied Systems, HFW and WELL Health Technologies stay ahead of adversaries by delivering the relevant threat context needed to mitigate pressing risks with unmatched speed.

As part of this announcement, Nagomi has made significant additions to its leadership team. Nathan Burke joins the company as CMO, following a 6-year tenure as CMO at CAASM pioneer Axonius, where he helped lead the company from pre-sales to $100 million in ARR.

Joseph Hoban joins Nagomi as VP of Sales, bringing decades of leadership experience in sales and channel roles, most recently at Axonius.

In addition, Morgan Gerlak, Partner at TCV, is joining Nagomi’s board of directors, serving alongside Nagomi’s founders and Team 8 co-founders and Managing Partners, Liran Grinberg and Nadav Zafrir.

“Nagomi is leading the charge on proactive security,” said Morgan Gerlak, Partner, TCV. “Security teams are constantly deploying new tools and maintaining old ones. This leads to fragmentation and an internal battle to ensure tools are optimally configured against the ever-changing threat landscape. We believe Nagomi’s Proactive Defense Platform addresses this reality and can substantially improve how organizations close coverage gaps, map threats, and ultimately, protect themselves.”

​​”Nagomi has developed a highly innovative approach to maximizing the efficacy of security controls,” said Gur Talpaz, VP of Corporate Development, CrowdStrike. “Through highly integrated adaptive defense, Nagomi analyzes threats in the context of the customer’s unique security estate, ensuring that configurations are continuously refined to optimize security posture amid the rapidly evolving adversary landscape.”

“At Okta Ventures, our mission is to partner with the teams and technologies that have what it takes to move the needle, and Nagomi fits this bill perfectly,” said Austin Arensberg, Senior Director, Okta Ventures. “The Nagomi Proactive Defense Platform is powerful, helping customers achieve the efficiency they need to get the most out of their existing technologies and, ultimately, best protect themselves from emerging threats. We are thrilled to partner with the company as it navigates this next stage of growth.”

“When we first connected with Nagomi, we knew right away that the team and technology were world class, but what has excited us the most is seeing the customer response to being able to finally quantify how effective their security stacks are,” said Liran Grinberg, co-founder and Managing Partner, Team8. “The time to value with Nagomi’s Proactive Defense Platform is remarkable. The technology is enterprise ready and customers see value immediately. It’s not surprising that Nagomi already has such incredible business momentum – it offers the rare trifecta of innovation, simplicity, and measurable results.”