Synopsys Polaris Assist automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks for security and development teams

Synopsys introduced Polaris Assist, an AI-powered application security assistant on the Synopsys Polaris Software Integrity Platform.

Polaris Assist combines Large Language Model (LLM) technology with decades of Synopsys’ application security knowledge and intelligence – including coding patterns, vulnerability detection rules, and Black Duck’s vast open source knowledge base – to provide security and development teams with easy-to-understand summaries of detected vulnerabilities, AI-generated code fix recommendations, and other insights to help them build more secure software faster.

The initial release of Polaris Assist provides two new powerful AI-enabled capabilities on the Polaris Software Integrity Platform:

Polaris AI Issue Summaries make it easier for developers to interpret and act on static analysis results, using AI to generate concise and actionable summaries of detected coding weaknesses and vulnerabilities, their potential risks, and remediation guidance in context of the code the developer is working on.

Polaris AI Fix Suggestions help developers dramatically reduce the time it takes to remediate security vulnerabilities by recommending AI-generated code fixes that they can easily review and apply or adapt directly into their code.

“Polaris Assist boosts security and developer productivity, allowing them to more easily understand and remediate security vulnerabilities in their code,” said Jason Schmitt, GM of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group.

“Our goal with Polaris Assist is to automate repetitive or time-consuming AppSec activities so our customers can spend less time dealing with security issues and more time innovating. AI-powered vulnerability summaries and code fix suggestions are compelling use cases that address real pain points many organizations are feeling today, but they also validate the immense opportunity generative AI presents for the field of application security moving forward. We are investing aggressively to expand our AI capabilities on the Polaris platform and extend them to other products in our portfolio over the coming months,” added Schmitt.