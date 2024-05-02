1Password Extended Access Management secures unmanaged applications and devices

1Password launched 1Password Extended Access Management, a new solution that enables businesses to secure every sign-in to every application from every device.

This launch further extends 1Password’s multi-product offering into zero trust, establishing the company as the emerging leader in a new security category that fills critical gaps between identity and access management (IAM) and mobile device management (MDM).

The company also achieved a new milestone, surpassing 150,000 business customers, adding Alteryx, Atari, Bench Accounting, Frontiers, the Golden State Warriors, Hitachi Solutions America, Momentive, Stripe, Wish, and more to its customer roster.

The nature of work has fundamentally changed. Hybrid and remote work are now the norm, and the frequency of access to business applications from personal devices will only continue to increase. One in three employees (34%) use unapproved apps and tools to boost productivity, and as shadow IT has become the norm, 79% of security pros don’t feel their security protections are adequate.

“Security tools haven’t kept pace with the modern work environment, leaving security and IT teams without the ability to prevent sensitive data from flowing into unmanaged applications or block compromised devices from accessing critical applications,” said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password.

“Businesses everywhere are facing the Access Trust Gap, a measure of the percentage of total sign-ins that aren’t trusted. The greater the gap, the greater the risk of a data breach. 1Password Extended Access Management provides security and IT teams with a way to secure every sign-in to every application – managed or unmanaged – from every device,” added Shiner.

Extended Access Management is a new category of security software that closes the Access Trust Gap in the identity and access management landscape. The first comprehensive solution to provide end users with a seamless authentication experience across all applications and devices, 1Password Extended Access Management enables organizations to better secure themselves, realize significant productivity gains and cost savings, and empower employees to be proactive about compliance and remediation.

The solution extends the reach of IAM and MDM investments to the unmanaged applications and devices that today’s tools cannot see. 1Password Extended Access Management secures access to all the places sensitive business data goes, giving companies the ability to manage:

Unsanctioned and unmanaged apps and websites (shadow IT) not secured behind single sign-on (SSO)

Unmanaged devices unprotected by mobile device management (MDM) or outside its scope altogether (BYOD)

1Password Extended Access Management includes six key components to ensure that every identity is authentic, every application sign-in is secure, and every device is healthy:

Device trust – secures devices by monitoring device health in real-time to identify and remediate device compliance issues before permitting access, even for bring-your-own devices and contractors.

– secures devices by monitoring device health in real-time to identify and remediate device compliance issues before permitting access, even for bring-your-own devices and contractors. User identity (available in beta in fall 2024) – secures the workforce by managing the entire lifecycle of end-user identity from provisioning user access to offboarding.

– secures the workforce by managing the entire lifecycle of end-user identity from provisioning user access to offboarding. Application visibility (available in beta in fall 2024) – secures all applications by providing IT and security teams visibility into the use of unmanaged applications, including shadow IT, in their businesses, enabling them to take newly discovered applications from unseen to managed.

– secures all applications by providing IT and security teams visibility into the use of unmanaged applications, including shadow IT, in their businesses, enabling them to take newly discovered applications from unseen to managed. Enterprise password management – securely stores and shares credentials and sensitive information – from logins and SSH keys to credit cards – with 1Password’s award-winning enterprise password manager.

– securely stores and shares credentials and sensitive information – from logins and SSH keys to credit cards – with 1Password’s award-winning enterprise password manager. Universal sign-on – extends single sign-on (SSO) to every application and website to reduce risk and secure every authentication, no matter how users sign in.

– extends single sign-on (SSO) to every application and website to reduce risk and secure every authentication, no matter how users sign in. Contextual access management – applies policies to block access to apps on unhealthy devices and guide end users through self-remediation to regain access quickly.

“1Password Extended Access Management enables us to further secure our workforce for how we work today, across managed and unmanaged applications,” said Henry Praw, CISO at OpenTable. “The solution’s integration capabilities and ease of use enable us to navigate the complexities of modern work, from enabling employees to securely sign in across devices to ensuring device health and applying policy to allow only trusted devices to access applications and systems.”

According to Nayara Sangiorgio, Associate Principal Analyst, IAM, at Gartner, ”Gartner recommends enterprises implement a workforce password management tool to augment the coverage of single sign-on (SSO) deployments and facilitate access to apps that do not support federated standards.”

“As businesses increasingly face the challenge of employees using personal devices and unmanaged applications, the risk of data breaches is rising. Identity and Access Management (IAM) is an important component of implementing enterprise security; that implementation requires a great way to manage passwords. Enterprise Password Manager (EPM) is a good way to empower users with the tools to implement good password hygiene,” said Frank Dickson, IDC’s Group VP for Security.