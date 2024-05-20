Understanding cyber risks beyond data breaches
While some may associate cyber risks primarily with technology and data breaches, they can also lead to brand or reputational harm, reduced productivity, and financial losses.
This Help Net Security round-up presents excerpts from previously recorded videos featuring security experts covering a spectrum of cyber risk trends, ranging from threats to large language models and supply chains to social engineering tactics and the proliferation of celebrity audio deepfakes.
Complete videos
- Melissa Bischoping, Director, Endpoint Security Research at Tanium, discusses the most concerning risks for 2024 and beyond, from both an internal and external perspective.
- James X. Dempsey, Senior Policy Advisor at Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center, discusses large language models’ security and privacy risks.
- Andy Zollo, Regional VP of EMEA at Imperva, talks about how organizations can assess and mitigate cyber risks within their supply chain.
- Alon Levin, VP of Product Management at Seraphic Security, explains what social engineering is, and how prevalent it is. He offers insight into the three ways enterprises can mitigate the risks of social engineering.
- Bogdan Botezatu, Director of Threat Research and Reporting at Bitdefender, discusses the growing trend of celebrity audio deepfakes.