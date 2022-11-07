How to assess and mitigate complex supply chain risks

As cyber attackers increasingly look to capitalize on accelerating digitalization that has seen many enterprises significantly increase their reliance on cloud-based solutions and services as well as third-party service providers, software supply chain risk has become a major concern of organizations.

In this Help Net Security video, Andy Zollo, Regional VP of EMEA at Imperva, talks about how organizations can assess and mitigate cyber risks within their supply chain.

