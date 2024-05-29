Dashlane Nudges reduces the risk of credential theft

Dashlane unveiled Dashlane Nudges, a new automated tool to empower admins to proactively create a more security-conscious workforce and drive better credential security behavior across their organization, reducing the risk of credential theft.

Compromised credentials continue to be at the heart of the majority of breaches. According to Dashlane data, the average employee has more than 70 passwords, of which many are used to access business applications not managed by the enterprise.

Based on an analysis of millions of users, Dashlane found that 13% of passwords in the average user’s vault are compromised and 46% are reused, which puts all accounts at much higher risk, especially if a compromised password is reused across accounts.

Security awareness helps users make better security decisions and improve their security posture, but too often is relegated to a point in time, such as employee onboarding, or when required for compliance. Dashlane Nudges empowers admins to foster continuous security awareness by informing and training employees to take action with targeted and automated messages via integration with enterprise communications platforms such as Slack.

“Progress often happens incrementally in security. As awareness grows and users understand the critical role they play in securing the business, the overall security posture of the organization will benefit greatly,” said John Bennett, CEO of Dashlane. “Businesses can create a positive security culture by reinforcing that every employee is part of the security team, and making good credential hygiene easy by meeting users where they are already.”

Proactive security, with minimal effort

Dashlane Nudges immediately notifies users if Dashlane detects that a password in their vault has been compromised via dark web monitoring, and provides users actionable steps to change the password and remediate the risk. Admins can also configure settings to trigger a targeted message informing the user directly about the security threat.

“Every credential not properly managed and secured represents a point of risk, especially given the explosion of SaaS apps in the enterprise,” said Donald Hasson, CPO at Dashlane. “Dashlane does the work for IT admins to help them proactively monitor and act once risks or threats are identified. And, the solution helps users improve their credential security by making it incredibly easy to create strong, unique passwords, and switch to passkeys when appropriate.”

Dashlane Nudges is the latest innovation from Dashlane that provides proactive protection with little IT admin involvement, with features such as user phishing alerts for both web and mobile devices.

Dashlane Nudges delivered via Slack is scheduled for private beta this summer. Additional messaging platform integrations will be added thereafter. Customers can join the beta program waitlist.