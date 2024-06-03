NethSecurity: Open-source Linux firewall

NethSecurity is a free, open-source Linux firewall that simplifies network security deployment. It integrates various security features into one platform, including firewalling, intrusion detection and prevention, antivirus, multi-WAN, DNS, and content filtering.

NethSecurity has an intuitive interface that delivers real-time insights and control over network security. It is a centralized hub for monitoring and managing firewall activities, presenting essential information such as intrusion attempts, traffic patterns, and system health.

Fully featured Linux firewall

Some of the most important features include:

MultiWAN: Support for multiple WAN connections.

Support for multiple WAN connections. Deep Packet Inspection: Advanced traffic analysis for better security.

Advanced traffic analysis for better security. VPNs: It supports IPsec, OpenVPN, and WireGuard.

It supports IPsec, OpenVPN, and WireGuard. Threat protection: Comprehensive protection against various threats.

Comprehensive protection against various threats. Certificate and reverse proxy management: Dedicated page for managing certificates and reverse proxy settings.

Dedicated page for managing certificates and reverse proxy settings. Quick installation: Installation completed in seconds.

NethSecurity offers extensive hardware support, which is vital when selecting or repurposing hardware for your firewall. This ensures compatibility with a broad range of devices and popular hypervisor systems.

The solution also features the NethSecurity Controller, an application for NethServer 8 (NS8) that allows remote control of multiple NethSecurity installations.

Future plans and download

Version 8.0 was released recently, but the developers plan to release another major update in the coming months, which is set to include:

Firewall Objects

Reporting

Conntrack UI

Admin User Management from the UI

NethSecurity is available for free on here.

Must read: