Skillsoft partners with Microsoft to develop GenAI skilling program

Skillsoft announced a comprehensive generative AI (GenAI) skilling program developed in collaboration with Microsoft.

Leveraging Skillsoft’s AI Skill Accelerator, the program upskills organizations and their workforce to effectively use Microsoft AI — including Copilot and Azure Open AI — and GenAI technology more broadly to drive improved business productivity and innovation.

“Generative AI brings limitless opportunity to organizations. We’re seeing this firsthand through Skillsoft’s internal adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and its potential to enhance our efficiency, creativity, and ability to achieve key business objectives,” said Ron Hovsepian, Executive Chair, Skillsoft.

“However, realizing these benefits at scale requires a skilled workforce that understands how to apply the technology in day-to-day work. This collaboration with Microsoft is the first of many AI learning experiences we will deliver to help our customers and their talent – from everyday end-users to business leaders to AI developers – acquire the skills and tools they need to succeed in the age of AI,” added Hovsepian.

Skillsoft’s AI Skill Accelerator provides a blended learning experience including on-demand courses, 1:1 and group coaching, live Instructor-Led Training (ILT), and hands-on practice labs. 98% of learners participating in the initial pilot of the GenAI skilling program reported they can immediately apply the acquired knowledge and skills in their roles.

Designed to advance organizations and their talent through critical phases of AI maturity in as few as 90 days, the program enables customers to:

Assess the current state of AI-related technology and leadership skills across the workforce through Skillsoft’s Skill Benchmarks;

Index skills to make data-driven decisions about where talent can drive strategic business outcomes with AI through Skillsoft's dashboards;

Develop AI skills rapidly through emerging training methods powered by Microsoft's Azure Open AI, such as Skillsoft's AI-powered coach, CAISY; and

Reassess existing talent and skills gaps through post-training benchmarks to put the right people in the right roles at the right time.

“Microsoft and Skillsoft have a long-standing relationship and share a common goal to enable AI transformation across every area of business,” commented Jeana Jorgensen, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Learning, Microsoft. “This learning experience is designed to empower individuals and organizations to harness the full capabilities of generative AI, Microsoft Copilot, and Microsoft’s AI apps and services. It aims to spark innovation among our customers, potentially giving them a competitive edge in their respective fields.”