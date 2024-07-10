Enzoic Global Partner Program helps combat dark web exposures

Enzoic has unveiled its Enzoic Global Partner Program to help organizations strengthen their security posture in response to the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Participants have access to Enzoic’s award-winning threat intelligence solutions which continuously monitor the dark web for newly exposed sensitive data—preventing hackers from exploiting this information. Enzoic addresses numerous security vulnerabilities including:

Compromised passwords & credentials : Exploiting credentials is the most common tactic employed by cybercriminals. Enzoic screens passwords for exposure both at their creation and at every login, enabling companies to adapt their credential security in line with the latest breach data.

The Enzoic Global Partner Program currently has sixty members and focuses on three key segments:

Data partnerships : Software providers build Enzoic’s threat intelligence APIs into their products, giving users additional protection from compromised passwords, exposed PII, and stolen card data.

“Organizations need dark web visibility if they have any hope of fighting back against today’s barrage of threats,” said Kristen Wilson, CEO, Enzoic. “Our partner program provides this vital intelligence without adding any additional user friction or administrative burden. We’re making it much easier for companies to eliminate passwords as a threat vector, mitigate damage from PII exposure, and prevent fraudulent payment card activity. Our solutions are quick to install and prohibit threat actors from capitalizing on dark web data exposures.”