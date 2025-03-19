Report: The State of Secrets Sprawl 2025
GitGuardian’s State of Secrets Sprawl 2025 report shows no progress in combating secrets sprawl, with 23.8 million secrets leaked on public GitHub repositories in 2024—a 25% year-over-year increase.
Despite GitHub Push Protection’s efforts, secrets sprawl is accelerating, especially with generic secrets, which made up 58% of all leaked credentials.
More troubling, 70% of secrets leaked in 2022 remain active, significantly expanding the attack surface for threat actors.
The report makes one thing clear: secrets management must evolve beyond detection. Organizations must proactively prevent, discover, detect, and remediate leaked credentials before exploitation.
GitGuardian recommends a multi-layered approach to secrets security:
- Deploy real-time monitoring for leaked credentials across all environments.
- Implement centralized secrets detection to track exposure across repositories, collaboration tools, and containers.
- Enforce semi-automated secrets rotation policies to eliminate long-lived credentials.
- Provide clear guidelines for developers on secure vault usage and secrets hygiene.