Report: The State of Secrets Sprawl 2025

GitGuardian’s State of Secrets Sprawl 2025 report shows no progress in combating secrets sprawl, with 23.8 million secrets leaked on public GitHub repositories in 2024—a 25% year-over-year increase.

Despite GitHub Push Protection’s efforts, secrets sprawl is accelerating, especially with generic secrets, which made up 58% of all leaked credentials.

More troubling, 70% of secrets leaked in 2022 remain active, significantly expanding the attack surface for threat actors.

The report makes one thing clear: secrets management must evolve beyond detection. Organizations must proactively prevent, discover, detect, and remediate leaked credentials before exploitation.

GitGuardian recommends a multi-layered approach to secrets security: